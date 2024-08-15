New Release of EasyOS, GUADEC, and Openwashing

I attended GUADEC 2024 last month in Denver, Colorado. I thought I’d write about some of the highlights for me.

It was definitely the smallest GUADEC I’ve been to, and it was unusual in some other ways too, such as having several hybrid presentations, with remote and in-person presenters sharing the stage. That took some adjusting, but it worked well, even if I missed some of the energy of past events.

I felt this GUADEC was really defined by the keynotes. They were great!