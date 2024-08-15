New Release of EasyOS, GUADEC, and Openwashing
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.8.4
Minor fixes. Kernel bumped to 5.15.164. Limine bumped to 7.12.0. Changed from Chromium to Firefox builtin.
GNOME Desktop/GUADEC
Dylan McCall: GUADEC 2024
I attended GUADEC 2024 last month in Denver, Colorado. I thought I’d write about some of the highlights for me.
It was definitely the smallest GUADEC I’ve been to, and it was unusual in some other ways too, such as having several hybrid presentations, with remote and in-person presenters sharing the stage. That took some adjusting, but it worked well, even if I missed some of the energy of past events.
I felt this GUADEC was really defined by the keynotes. They were great!
Openwashing
DT sees bright future for Access 4.0 project after Linux Foundation swap
Deutsche Telekom has assured that the Linux Foundation “possesses the experience and resources to ensure the continuity and growth of initiatives” such as Virtual OLT Hardware Abstraction (VOLTHA), which is being used by DT’s Access 4.0 initiative in Germany that aims to lower total cost of ownership and accelerate time-to-market in the delivery of fixed-line broadband services.
The Register UK ☛ Linux Foundation wades into AI as Open Model Initiative joins ranks
