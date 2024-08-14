Today in Techrights
Links 13/08/2024: More Microsoft Shutdowns, Microsoft Azure Layoffs Linked to Outages
Links for the day
New
-
Links 13/08/2024: Broken Phone and KOReader
Links for the day
-
The Corporate Media Says Microsoft (the Security Culprit, Not Expert) Found Iranian Intervention and OpenVPN Holes, But the Real Issue is Microsoft Windows
The corporate media got it so wrong that instead of blasting Microsoft for serious security breaches (that constitute foreign intervention in elections, too) it has portrayed Microsoft as both expert and saviour
-
Argentina One of the Many Countries Where Vista 11's Market Share Has Decreased, Not Increased (While GNU/Linux Goes Upwards)
GNU/Linux is growing there this year
-
Software Freedom in Perspective - Part 2 - The Promising Early Days of the Web, Ruined by Microsoft
This second part is a lot more positive
-
Links 13/08/2024: YouTube Getting Worse, Facebook Conspires With Copyright Industry
Links for the day
-
Twice in a Day: Brittany Day Publishes Slop (Fake 'Linux' Articles) Several Times Per Day
They're unethical and they need to be called out on it
-
Gemini Links 13/08/2024: The Iron Law of the Internet and NextCloud Server Adventures
Links for the day
-
Another True 'Masterpiece' (Slop) From linuxsecurity.com (Guardian Digital, Inc)
Why stop when you're addicted?
-
Links 13/08/2024: Abundant Misinformation and TikTok Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Software Freedom in Perspective - Part 1 - Relativism in a World That Became Harsher
The moment nobody resists the Pentagon-subsidised tech giants is the dark time they make everybody's life miserable without being impeded, not even publicly criticised
-
Links 13/08/2024: Fast Food and Zines
Links for the day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, August 12, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, August 12, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
