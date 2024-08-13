Mozilla Faces Financial Uncertainty After Google Loses Lawsuit

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 13, 2024



It's no secret that Mozilla has been -- for several years -- almost entirely reliant on funding from Google in order to bankroll the continued development of Firefox. In fact, over 80% of Mozilla's revenue comes directly from a deal where Google is made the default search engine within Firefox.

Now, a legal ruling against Google -- declaring the company to be an illegal monopoly in the Search Engine market -- could cause all of that funding to dry up.

Possibly putting Mozilla out of business in the process.

