posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 14, 2024



Quoting: Miracle-WM 0.3.1: Preparing for a Smooth Fedora Spin —

As the summer winds down, the Miracle-WM team is pleased to announce the release of Miracle-WM version 0.3.1, which brings a substantial refactor of the Container system, alongside a suite of bug fixes aimed at enhancing user experience and system stability.

But wait—you haven’t heard of Miracle-WM? It’s a new Wayland compositor still in development, rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server. It draws inspiration from popular tiling compositors like i3 and Sway but aims to surpass them in both aesthetics and functionality.