posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 14, 2024



Quoting: Calamares Installer 3.3.9 Released, Here’s What’s New —

This release primarily focuses on minor bug fixes and enhancements, with a notable improvement in the Arabic translation.

One critical reminder in Calamares 3.3.9 is directed at distributions using it with full disk encryption. Specifically, if your setup includes the luksbootkeyfile module, it’s essential to place it before the fstab module in the “settings.conf” file.

Failing to do so will result in the keyfile being absent from crypttab, causing the user to be prompted for their password multiple times during boot.

Apart from that, the configuration file schemas have been improved, providing better structure and validation and ensuring the installer correctly interprets settings.