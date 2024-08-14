Programming Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Lua: A Scripting Language That Does More
Lua is a powerful, efficient, lightweight, embeddable scripting language. It combines simple syntax with a highly flexible design, making it ideal for various applications, from game development to web scripting.
Daniel Lemire ☛ Reflection-based JSON in C++ at Gigabytes per Second
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a popular format for storing and transmitting data. It uses human-readable text to represent structured data in the form of attribute–value pairs and arrays. E.g., {"age":5, "name":"Daniel", toys:["wooden dog", "little car"]}.
R
Rlang ☛ R tidymodels: A tidyverse Like Ecosystem for Efficient Machine Learning in R
Have you ever thought R’s approach to machine learning is outdated? Like, data analysis and visualization tools are superb. Everything feels intuitive and every following step of your workflow integrates seamlessly. That’s by design. Or, the design of the tidyverse collection of packages.
Rlang ☛ Raygun: A Bayesian Breakdown
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games featured the debut of a new Olympic sport: break dancing. The sport made a lot of headlines after Australian competitor Raygun delivered an unusual routine which was ridiculed by many internet commentators.
Rlang ☛ Mastering String Concatenation of Vectors in R: Base R, stringr, stringi, and glue
Introduction
Welcome to another exciting R programming tutorial! Today, we will explore how to concatenate vectors of strings using different methods in R: base R, stringr, stringi, and glue.
Rlang ☛ Quarto dashboard creation and automation
I had the opportunity to present an automated Quarto dashboard on Posit’s Monthly End-to-End Workflow with Posit Team, followed by a Q&A.
Python
Medevel ☛ 19 Free Python UI Libraries for Building GUI Desktop Apps
Python is a versatile programming language known for its simplicity and readability, making it a popular choice for various applications, including GUI desktop apps.
Medevel ☛ NiceGUI: Create Beautiful GUI for your Python Apps
NiceGUI is a Python-based framework that allows developers to build web-based user interfaces effortlessly. It leverages a simple and intuitive API to create interactive, real-time applications without the need for extensive frontend knowledge.
Simon Willison ☛ New Django {% querystring %} template tag
New Django {% querystring %} template tag. Django 5.1 came out last week and includes a neat new template tag which solves a problem I've faced a bunch of times in the past.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Ian D Allen ☛ Command Line vs. GUI: Power Users need more than GUI
"Anything worth doing will be done more than once."
A short comment on why even modern GUIs just don't have the power needed to handle repeated tasks.
