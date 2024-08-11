Best Free and Open Source Software
7 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Engines - LinuxLinks
The first JavaScript engines were mere interpreters, but all relevant modern engines use just-in-time compilation for improved performance.
The use of JavaScript engines is not limited to browsers. For example, the V8 engine is a core component of the Node.js and Deno runtime systems.
Engines which use runtime interpreters and do not compile into native machine code are excluded from this roundup.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary ratings chart. We feature free and open source software only here.
27 Best Free and Open Source PHP Web Content Management Systems - LinuxLinks
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 27 high quality free Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source software.
mksh - MirBSD Korn shell - LinuxLinks
mksh targets users who desire a compact, fast, reliable, secure shell not cut off modern extensions; a shell with Unicode support; an actively developed, current, and portable product; one with developers that listen to their users’ requests and implement them if they actually make sense.
mksh aims to replace pdksh in all but very rare use cases (such as support for checking the Unix mbox) and in all operating environments (thus including patches from pdksh on e.g. Debian).
This is free and open source software.
ksh - Unix shell - LinuxLinks
KornShell (ksh) is a Unix shell which was developed by David Korn at Bell Labs in the early 1980s.
This repository is used to develop bug fixes to the last stable release (93u+ 2012-08-01) of ksh93.
This is free and open source software.