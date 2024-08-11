Best Free and Open Source Software

The first JavaScript engines were mere interpreters, but all relevant modern engines use just-in-time compilation for improved performance.

The use of JavaScript engines is not limited to browsers. For example, the V8 engine is a core component of the Node.js and Deno runtime systems.

Engines which use runtime interpreters and do not compile into native machine code are excluded from this roundup.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary ratings chart. We feature free and open source software only here.