posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 11, 2024



Quoting: Yuzuki Chameleon: A $25 Raspberry Pi-Like Board with Allwinner H616 SoC Yuzuki Chameleon: A $25 Raspberry Pi-Like Board with Allwinner H616 SoC —

Yuzuki Chameleon supports various firmware options, including Tina Linux, Ubuntu, and Android TV. The latest firmware can be found on the project’s release page. Developers can take advantage of the BSP provided as a Docker image, making it easier to set up a development environment.

The board also supports flashing firmware using Allwinner’s proprietary tools like PhoenixSuit, as well as mainline Linux distributions such as Armbian and Ubuntu as detailed in their GitHub repository.