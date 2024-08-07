posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 07, 2024



Quoting: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 9, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC) —

Tens of thousands of people visit directory.fsf.org each month to discover free software. Entries in the Directory can contain a wealth of useful information, from basic category and descriptions, to providing detailed info about version control, IRC channels, documentation, and licensing info that has been carefully checked by FSF staff and trained volunteers.

When a user visits the Directory, they know that everything in it is free software, has only free dependencies, and runs on a free operating system. With almost 17,000 entries, it is a massive repository of information about free software.

While the Directory has been, and continues to be, a great resource to the world for many years now, it has the potential to be a resource of even greater value. But it needs your help! And since it runs MediaWiki, it's easy for anyone to edit and contribute to the Directory.