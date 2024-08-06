How to build a $240 gaming PC

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 06, 2024,

updated Aug 06, 2024



ETA Prime put together a Linux PC that can handle heavy gaming at 1080p, more or less: it pulls superior performance to a Steam Deck from a Ryzen 5 3500 CPU and Radeon RX590 graphics chip. The key parts were used and gotten from eBay—monitor not included. The distro was Bazzite OS, which comes ready-to-play.

