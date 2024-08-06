How to build a $240 gaming PC
ETA Prime put together a Linux PC that can handle heavy gaming at 1080p, more or less: it pulls superior performance to a Steam Deck from a Ryzen 5 3500 CPU and Radeon RX590 graphics chip. The key parts were used and gotten from eBay—monitor not included. The distro was Bazzite OS, which comes ready-to-play.
Update
More on the same:
-
ETA Prime builds sub $250 Linux gaming PC
For just under $250, YouTuber ETA Prime has assembled a Linux-based PC that can handle some beefy PC titles at 1080p. The system was designed as a living room PC with more power than the Steam Deck while maintaining the Steam Deck’s console-style interface. With a Ryzen 5 3500 and an AMD Radeon RX590, the system is capable of some notable performance.