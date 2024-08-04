Amarok 3.1 Released with Updated Last.fm Plugin, Last.fm Similar Artists Applet

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 04, 2024



Coming a little over three months after Amarok 3.0, the Amarok 3.1 release introduces a new version of the Last.fm Similar Artists context applet that works with the Amarok 3.x series and an updated Last.fm plugin that now uses a token-based authentication method and notifies users of session key errors.

Amarok 3.1 also introduces the ability to remember the previous destination provider when saving a playlist, updates the About dialog, and adds the ability to sort the playlist’s breadcrumb menu by localized names.

Read on