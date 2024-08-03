Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V
CNX Software ☛ Tachyon is a business card-sized SBC based on Qualcomm QCS6490 Arm Hey Hi (AI) SoC with 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity (Crowdfunding)
Particle Tachyon is a credit card-sized SBC for AIoT projects powered by a Qualcomm QCS6490 octa-core Cortex-A78/A55 SoC with 12 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance, 4GB RAM, 64GB UFS storage, and support for 5G cellular and WiFi 6 connectivity. The Tachyon integrates MIPI DSI and CSI display/camera interfaces, two USB-C ports including one with DisplayPort Alt mode, and also leverages some Raspberry Pi 5’s hardware features with a 40-pin GPIO header for HAT expansion boards and the 20-pin PCIe FFC for PCIe add-ons.
Hackaday ☛ Cardboard R/C Plane Actually Flies
Many makers start by building mock-ups from cardboard, but [Alex-08] has managed to build an R/C plane that actually flies, out of cardboard.
CNX Software ☛ NBIOT/LTE-M Air Monitor – A solar-powered ESP32-S3 multi-sensor board with SIM7080G NB-IoT & LTE-M modem
The NBIOT/LTE-M Air Monitor is a solar-powered device that utilizes a combination of ESP32-S3 and SIM7080G modules for remote environmental monitoring. It monitors and transmits environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, CO2, TVOC, and light intensity using low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) technology ensuring efficient power consumption, durability, and reliable data transmission.
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO Introduces Enhanced ESP32-Based Walkie Talkie in Latest Upgrade
This week, LILYGO spotlighted the T-TWR REV2.1, a versatile development board featuring advanced capabilities for wireless communication and GPS functionality. This latest iteration is available in both VHF and UHF variants and is compatible with the Arduino IDE, enhancing its appeal for user-friendly software development.
CNX Software ☛ Pineboards introduces Ai Bundle (Hailo 8L) Raspberry Pi HAT+ with Hey Hi (AI) accelerator and NVMe SSD support
Pineboards has launched yet another Raspberry Pi 5 HAT+ expansion board with the Ai Bundle (Hailo 8L) which includes a 13 TOPS Hailo 8L Hey Hi (AI) accelerator and an M.2 PCIe socket for an NVMe SSD. The latest Raspberry Pi 5 HAT+ from Pineboards combines the capabilities of the official Raspberry Pi Hey Hi (AI) Kit and Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ into a single board, while supporting longer M.2 2280 NVMe SSD drives, besides shorted 2230 and 2242-sized SSDs.
CNX Software ☛ Rockchip RK3576 castellated SoM powers development board with 12 analog camera inputs
Boardcon CM3576 is a system-on-module (SoM) Rockchip RK3576 with castellated holes that also powers the company’s EM3576 development board with 12 analog camera inputs among a range of other interfaces. We covered a few Rockchip RK3576 platforms in recent weeks including the Firefly ROC-RK3576-PC and Banana Pi BPI-M5 SBCs, and another system-on-module with the Forlinx FET3576-C with four 100-pin board-to-board connectors.
Canonical ☛ Canonical Partners with Microchip to Bring Ubuntu to Microchip’s PIC64GX RISC-V® MPUs
In an exciting development for the community of open-source and edge computing, Canonical has partnered with Microchip to bring Ubuntu to PIC64GX RISC-V® microprocessors (MPUs). The PIC64GX is a 64-bit Linux® Operating System (OS)-capable processor series designed to address intelligent edge computing needs.
Hackaday ☛ Getting An Old HVAC System Online
Standardization might sound boring, but it’s really a great underlying strength of modern society. Everyone agreeing on a way that a certain task should be done saves a lot of time, energy, and money. But it does take a certain amount of consensus-building, and at the time [JC]’s HVAC system was built the manufacturers still hadn’t agreed on a standard control scheme for these machines yet. But with a little ingenuity and an Arduino, the old HVAC system can be given a bit of automatic control.