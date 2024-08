I just published a new version of Logic for Programmers! v0.2 has epub support, content on constraint solving and formal specification, and more! Get it here.

This is my second book written with Sphinx, after the new Learn TLA+. Sphinx uses a peculiar markup called reStructured Text (rST), which has a steeper learning curve than markdown. I only switched to it after writing a couple of books in markdown and deciding I needed something better. So I want to talk about why rst was that something.