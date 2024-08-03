In our earlier blog, The Smarter Way to Rust, we discuss why a blend of C++ and Rust is sometimes the best solution to building robust applications. But when you’re merging these two languages, it’s critical to keep in mind that the transition from C++ to Rust isn’t about syntax, it’s about philosophy.

Adapting to Rust’s world view

If you’re an experienced C++ developer who is new to Rust, it’s only natural to use the same patterns and approaches that have served you well before. But problem-solving in Rust requires a solid understanding of strict ownership rules, a new concurrency model, and differences in the meaning of “undefined” code. To prevent errors arising from an overconfident application of instinctual C++ solutions that don’t align with Rust’s idioms, it’s a good idea to start by tackling non-critical areas of code. This can give you room to explore Rust’s features without the pressure of potentially bringing critical systems crashing down.