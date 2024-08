posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: Top 7 Open Source Remote Desktop Software —

As you should have seen by now, there are many alternatives to TeamViewer and other proprietary remote desktop programs in the open source world. This list should get you going for that matter.

If you know any other open source remote desktop program that should be added to this list, then let us know in the comments below.