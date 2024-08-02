posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 02, 2024



Quoting: Fedora COSMIC Spin? Likely, Yes! —

The release of System76’s COSMIC desktop environment, which is still in development, is expected to be one of the most important 2024 events in the Open-Source ecosystem.

The reason is simple—no matter what is said, the phrase that has been around for nearly two decades, “The two leading desktop environments, KDE and GNOME…” may change and henceforth be “The three leading desktop environments, KDE, GNOME, and COSMIC…“

The expectations are huge and not without reason. First, we’re talking about a desktop environment written from scratch—something that hasn’t happened in a very, very long time, making it truly one of a kind.