GStreamer 1.24.6 Enhances FFmpeg 7.0 Compatibility

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2024



GStreamer, a widely respected open-source multimedia framework, has announced the release of GStreamer 1.24.6, the latest update in the stable 1.24 series, promising enhanced performance and security for its users across various platforms.

The update notably includes a fix for compatibility with the latest FFmpeg 7.0, ensuring smoother integration with other multimedia projects that rely on this essential library. Additional improvements cover a broad spectrum of the framework’s functionality...