posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2024



Quoting: Hyprland Made Its Way to Debian's Repositories —

Hyprland is a relatively new name among tiling compositor offerings, but thanks to its impressive features, it is quickly becoming a popular choice among Linux users. If you’re not familiar with it, here’s a brief introduction.

It is a highly customizable, dynamic, lightning-fast tiling Wayland compositor designed to provide a powerful and flexible environment for managing windows and workspaces.

It is also built with performance in mind, resulting in smooth operations, very good performance, and, last but not least, visual appeal to users.