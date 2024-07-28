posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2024



Quoting: SmoogeSpace: What happened to the CentOS Forums —

If you try to go to the CentOS Forums, you will instead be directed to the status page. The CentOS Forums is sadly one of the resources that went away the the end of CentOS Linux 7. The system was a classic PHP web-forum which had been run for over a decade by volunteers as a resource for the CentOS Community. Due to its age, and its usefulness, there have been several requests to get it back up and working. However, it looks highly unlikely for several reasons...