Windows TCO: ClownStrike Circus Not Over Yet, North Korea Takes Advantage of Windows Holes

In the beginning, Microsoft enabled CrowdStrike's Falcon security software to run at the zero level of the Windows kernel. Any problem at this low level will likely cause a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). Meanwhile, Microsoft reportedly wants to blame the European Commission – no, really – for requiring it to grant third-party software vendors this level of access.

You know, I think with all of Microsoft developers and lawyers, they could come up with a better, legal way to avoid this kind of foul-up and let software companies compete equally. It's not rocket science.

Microsoft doesn't want any of the blame, but it deserves some of it. For far too long, we've placed too many vital IT eggs in the Windows basket. When that basket falls, so does much of the economy.