Windows TCO: ClownStrike Circus Not Over Yet, North Korea Takes Advantage of Windows Holes
-
CBC ☛ CrowdStrike says 97% of its Windows sensors are back online after global outage
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
-
The Register UK ☛ CrowdStrike meets Murphy's Law: If it can go wrong, it will
In the beginning, Microsoft enabled CrowdStrike's Falcon security software to run at the zero level of the Windows kernel. Any problem at this low level will likely cause a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). Meanwhile, Microsoft reportedly wants to blame the European Commission – no, really – for requiring it to grant third-party software vendors this level of access.
You know, I think with all of Microsoft developers and lawyers, they could come up with a better, legal way to avoid this kind of foul-up and let software companies compete equally. It's not rocket science.
Microsoft doesn't want any of the blame, but it deserves some of it. For far too long, we've placed too many vital IT eggs in the Windows basket. When that basket falls, so does much of the economy.
-
Google ☛ APT45: North Korea’s Digital Military Machine | Google Cloud Blog
APT45 has gradually expanded into financially-motivated operations, and the group’s suspected development and deployment of ransomware sets it apart from other North Korean operators.
-
Security Week ☛ North Korean Charged in Cyberattacks on US Hospitals, NASA and Military Bases
A North Korean military intelligence operative has been indicted in a conspiracy to hack into American health care providers, NASA, U.S. military bases and international entities, stealing sensitive information and installing ransomware to fund more attacks, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.