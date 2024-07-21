today's howtos
Network World ☛ Displaying dates and times on Linux
Linux has a lot of options for displaying dates and times, even for past and future dates. This post explains many of these options and provides examples of what you can expect to see.
Red Hat Official ☛ A guide to installing and configuring Red Hat Satellite Capsule server
This article provides a concise guide to Satellite Capsule Server deployment. First, I discuss planning considerations for deploying a Satellite Capsule Server. Next, I review software installation and configuration. Finally, I present the option of configuring alternate content sources (ACS).
Dan Langille ☛ What’s this gap in the graphs?
That’s what I think caused the gap. Heavy disk IO, low memory, high CPU. Which led to snmpd not being able to respond in time.
This graph shows the increased polling times (how long it takes for the client to respond to LibreNMS): [...]
University of Toronto ☛ My home wireless network and convenience versus security
The (more) secure way to do a home wireless network (or networks) is relatively clear. Your wireless network (or networks) should exist on its own network segment, generally cut off from any wired networking you have and definitely cut off from direct access to your means of Internet connectivity. To get out of the network it should always have to go through a secure gateway that firewalls your home infrastructure from the random wireless devices you have to give wifi access to and their random traffic. One of the things that this implies is that you should implement your wireless with a dedicated wireless access point, not with the wifi capabilities of some all in one device.
It's FOSS ☛ Open External Links in AppImage for Login
Having trouble logging in with AppImage application? Here's what you can do.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Darkstat on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FrostWire on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Mixxx on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WordPress with Apache on Debian 12/11/10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Web Designer on Debian 12/11/10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install XanMod Kernel on Debian 12/11/10 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Use the read Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux Capable ☛ How To Rename a Local and Remote Git Branch
ID Root ☛ How To Install FileZilla on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FileZilla on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. FileZilla is a powerful, open-source FTP client that supports multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, and Linux. It allows users to transfer files between their local machines and remote servers using various protocols such as FTP, SFTP, and FTPS.