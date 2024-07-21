The (more) secure way to do a home wireless network (or networks) is relatively clear. Your wireless network (or networks) should exist on its own network segment, generally cut off from any wired networking you have and definitely cut off from direct access to your means of Internet connectivity. To get out of the network it should always have to go through a secure gateway that firewalls your home infrastructure from the random wireless devices you have to give wifi access to and their random traffic. One of the things that this implies is that you should implement your wireless with a dedicated wireless access point, not with the wifi capabilities of some all in one device.