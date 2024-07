Release Notes: RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.3

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2024



We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition (CE) version 7.3, now based on the robust Debian 12.6 (codename “bookworm”). This new version brings a host of improvements and essential bug fixes, ensuring an even more reliable and efficient load balancing solution for our users. See below!

