today's howtos
TuMFatig ☛ Video Edition notes on OpenBSD
To create the “OpenBSD Workstation for the People PeerTube” video, I used KDEnlive on OpenBSD. But for reasons, I also had to use other tools.
Andy Bell ☛ Styling Tables the Modern CSS Way
HTML tables are almost as old as the web itself, and have been used — and abused — for decades. Once upon a time, intrepid web designers hacked together complex layouts using tables, in the absence of other suitable methods. Thankfully that’s no longer common practice today, but tables are still a vital part of the web, and are crucial for displaying tabular data — two-dimensional data, organised in rows and columns.
ID Root ☛ Chattr Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
In the vast ecosystem of Linux, mastering command line utilities is essential for those who aspire to leverage the full potential of this operating system. The chattr command, a tool specifically designed for managing file attributes on a GNU/Linux filesystem, stands out as a beacon of power and flexibility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenJDK on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenJDK on openSUSE. OpenJDK is the open-source implementation of the Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE). It provides developers with the tools necessary to create, compile, and run Java applications. Unlike Oracle’s proprietary JDK, OpenJDK is freely available and maintained by the open-source community.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux hostname Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
The GNU/Linux hostname command is a utility used to display or set the system's hostname. A hostname is a unique identifier assigned to a device on a network, functioning much like a person's name in a social context.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Wike on Fedora 40/39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ nslookup Command in GNU/Linux with Practical Examples
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FileZilla on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNOME Tweaks on Debian 12/11/10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP-IMAGICK on Debian 12/11/10 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Upgrade from Debian 11 Bullseye to Debian 12 Bookworm
Linux Capable ☛ Unzip a Directory in Linux: 10 Example Commands
Kalyani Kenekar: Securing Your Website: Installing and Configuring Nginx with SSL
I recently started to work with Nginx to explore the requirements on how to configure a then so called server block. It’s quite different than within Apache. But there are a tons of good websites out there which do explain the different steps and options quite well. I also realized quickly that I need to be able to configure my Nginx setups in a way so the content is delivered through https with some automatic redirection from http URLs.