Nvidia News

The latest emission from Big Green boldly states Nvidia Transitions Fully Towards Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules.

What this means is that it's continuing the 2022 move to open source its graphics drivers. As we reported at the time, some observers said this wasn't quite as open as it sounded. (We examine this in the Bootnote at the bottom.) For clarity, we are not saying it wasn't a good move: it was then, as former vulture Matt Asay wrote at the time… and it still is.