Nvidia News
-
The Register UK ☛ Nvidia's next Linux driver to be… just as open
The latest emission from Big Green boldly states Nvidia Transitions Fully Towards Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules.
What this means is that it's continuing the 2022 move to open source its graphics drivers. As we reported at the time, some observers said this wasn't quite as open as it sounded. (We examine this in the Bootnote at the bottom.) For clarity, we are not saying it wasn't a good move: it was then, as former vulture Matt Asay wrote at the time… and it still is.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Device Edge on NVIDIA Jetson Orin and IGX Orin now available in tech preview
With AI and edge, companies can process large volumes of data faster and without transmitting every bit of raw data, live to a central cloud. AI/ML at the edge opens many doors - helping factories predict equipment failure before it happens, keep ship operations running when at sea and disconnected from shore internet, or helping retail shops show evolving offers to customers in real-time. But to make this happen, you need the platform and the infrastructure to deliver it.
-
OSTechNix ☛ NVIDIA Shifts To Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules