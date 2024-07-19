Pulsar 1.119 Code Editor Brings Refined Tools and Fixes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2024



Pulsar, an Electron-based versatile text and source code editor, successor to Atom, once a favorite among tech enthusiasts, has recently launched version 1.119. Though smaller in scale, this latest release brings significant enhancements.

One of the highlights of v1.119 is the compatibility improvements across platforms. For macOS users, Pulsar has been fine-tuned to build seamlessly on macOS 13 and later versions, addressing previous dependencies and compatibility challenges.

Linux users will find greater support for DevTools on various distributions, making it easier to manage development environments efficiently.

For programmers, Pulsar 1.119 continues to refine the editing experience with incremental improvements to syntax highlighting and code folding for several programming languages, including PHP, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Shell script, and C.