Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Late Night Linux, mintCast, and More
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 290
The EU are close to adopting a law to scan messages, Switzerland blazes the public money public code trail, Chromium-based browsers have a “special feature” to interact with Surveillance Giant Google sites, Mozilla shows that it needs advertising, and openSUSE might be getting a new (terrible) name.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #9 – Sonatype’s Brian Fox and the Perplexing Phenomenon of Downloading Known Vulnerabilities
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 379: Tech That Slipped Through Our Fingers
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 792: Rust Coreutils
This week Jonathan Bennett and Jeff Massie chat with Sylvestre Ledru about the Rust Coreutils! Why would we want to re-implement 50 year old utilities, what’s the benefit of doing them in Rust, and what do the maintainers of the regular coreutils project think about it?
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 441.5 – NASters of the Universe
In our Innards section: It’s all about the NAS
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: VIDEO: Learn About Thunderbird Support Articles And How To Contribute
If you’re a regular follower of the Thunderbird blog, you might have wondered “what happened with the June office hours?” And while our teams were all pretty busy preparing for Thunderbird 128, we also have changed the Office Hours format. Instead of recording live, which sometimes made scheduling difficult, we’ll be prerecording most Office Hours and releasing a blog with the video and slides, just like this one!
One week before we record, we’ll put out a call for questions on social media and on the relevant TopicBox mailing lists. And every few months, we’ll have open, live ‘ask us anything’ office hours. We are definitely keeping the community in the Community Office Hours, even with the new format.
-
