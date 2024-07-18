Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Late Night Linux, mintCast, and More

If you’re a regular follower of the Thunderbird blog, you might have wondered “what happened with the June office hours?” And while our teams were all pretty busy preparing for Thunderbird 128, we also have changed the Office Hours format. Instead of recording live, which sometimes made scheduling difficult, we’ll be prerecording most Office Hours and releasing a blog with the video and slides, just like this one!

One week before we record, we’ll put out a call for questions on social media and on the relevant TopicBox mailing lists. And every few months, we’ll have open, live ‘ask us anything’ office hours. We are definitely keeping the community in the Community Office Hours, even with the new format.