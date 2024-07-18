In part 1 we discussed the Artificial Intelligence Cyber Challenge (AIxCC), a two-year competition to create Hey Hi (AI) systems that find software vulnerabilities and develop fixes to them. We also discussed a specific vulnerability in the GNU/Linux kernel, called needle, as an example of the kind of vulnerability we’d like such tools to find and fix. In part 1 we discussed how such tools might be able to find vulnerabilities. Now let’s talk a little bit about how they might fix them. Real competitors in AIxCC might do things differently; this article simply helps us understand what they’re trying to do.