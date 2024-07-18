Microsoft Failures and Abuses
Bleeping Computer ☛ June backdoored Windows Server updates break Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 Defender features
Microsoft has confirmed that backdoored Windows Server updates from last month’s Patch Tuesday break some Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 Defender features that use the network data reporting service.
The Verge ☛ Microsoft faces UK antitrust investigation over hiring of Inflection Hey Hi (AI) staff
UK regulators are now formally investigating Microsoft’s hiring of Inflection AI staff, months after most of Inflection’s staff joined Microsoft’s new AI division. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is now opening up a phase one merger investigation into the partnership, with a September 11th deadline over whether the investigation will progress into a second phase.
Bloomberg ☛ FTC Calls Microsoft’s Game Pass Price Increase Anti-Competitive
The US Federal Trade Commission raised concerns over price increases to Microsoft Corp.’s video game subscription service in an appeals court filing.