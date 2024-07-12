Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Tracebit Raises $5 Million for Threat Deception Solution
London startup Tracebit has raised $5 million in seed funding for its cloud-native threat detection and deception solution.
Digital Music News ☛ AXS Lawsuit Reveals Scalpers Have Reverse-Engineered Ticketmaster’s ‘Non-Transferrable’ Tickets
A new media report from 404 Media details how scalpers have reverse-engineered Ticketmaster’s ‘non-transferable’ tickets—what is going on with live ticketing? A lawsuit filed by AXS in a California court revealed the battle that’s underway between Ticketmaster and ticket scalpers.
Security Week ☛ CISA, FBI Urge Immediate Action on OS Command Injection Vulnerabilities in Network Devices
In response to recent intrusions, CISA and the FBI are urging businesses and device manufacturers to eliminate OS command injection vulnerabilities at the source.
Security Week ☛ Palo Alto Networks Addresses BlastRADIUS Vulnerability, Fixes Critical Bug in Expedition Tool
Palo Alto Networks patched a critical vulnerability in its Expedition tool and addressed the impact of the recently disclosed BlastRADIUS vulnerability.
Understanding and Addressing Ansible Vulnerabilities in Ubuntu
Canonical has released crucial Ubuntu security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in Ansible, a popular configuration management, deployment, and task execution system. These updates are available for various Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 ESM, and Ubuntu 16.04 ESM. This article explores the specifics of these vulnerabilities, their potential impacts, and the importance of applying these updates promptly.
IT Pro Today ☛ Enhance Linux Kernel Security Using Lockdown Mode and Kernel Self-Protection
The Linux kernel is the open-source core of any Linux operating system. It runs protected processes in what is known as “kernel space,” or “kernel land,” located in ring 0 of the operating system. Kernel land is protected from user actions occurring in “user space” or “userland,” creating a security boundary that prevents accidental or malicious damage to essential system files. For user applications to interact with the kernel, they must make a system call to access its capabilities.
Securing the kernel is both critical and complex. The kernel must be resistant to various types of attacks, whether they originate locally or remotely. The challenge is compounded by the diversity of environments and architectures where Linux is deployed.