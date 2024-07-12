Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Raspberry Pi ☛ Celebrating the community: Yang
In our latest story, we’re heading to London to meet Yang, a Manager in Technology Consulting at EY, whose commitment to CoderDojo is truly inspiring.
Raspberry Pi ☛ The iPod is back... kinda
Maker Del Hatch put his electrical engineering skills to use and created the ePiPod, a portable music player with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W for a brain, masquerading as an iPod.
Arduino ☛ Kickstart your tech journey, with the new Arduino Plug and Make Kit!
There are seven projects complete with step-by-step instructions ready to try (and dedicated tutorials on how to use individual components included): start wherever you like, follow your interests, and have fun with it!