posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Quoting: Is the SSHFS Project Still Active? —

SSHFS (Secure SHell FileSystem) is a tool that has been around for many years and that almost every Linux user has used at some point. It is a filesystem client that allows you to mount and interact with directories and files on a remote server using the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.

In other words, SSHFS lets you securely access remote file systems over an encrypted network connection as if they were local files on your own computer.

It is based on the Filesystem in Userspace (FUSE) interface, allowing non-privileged users to create file systems without altering kernel code. This makes SSHFS very flexible and easy to use.