Apple, Microsoft, and Adobe Security Issues
-
India Times ☛ Apple warns some Indian iPhone users of possible mercenary spyware attack
In its latest threat notification, Apple also informed the targeted iPhone users that attacks such as those mounted on their devices “cost millions of dollars and are individually deployed against a very small number of people, but the targeting is ongoing and global”.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Zero-Day Flaws Added To Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog
CISA has added two zero-day vulnerabilities from the cluster of vulnerabilities fixed in this month’s patch Tuesday. In its latest patch Tuesday release for July 2024, Microsoft has addressed a total of 138 vulnerabilities, including two zero-day exploits that have been actively exploited in the wild.
-
Security Week ☛ Adobe Issues Critical Patches for Multiple Products, Warns of Code Execution Risks
Software maker Adobe on Tuesday released critical-severity patches for security defects in multiple enterprise-facing products and warned that both Windows and macOS are exposed to code execution attacks.