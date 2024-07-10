Tux Machines One Month After Turning 20

A month ago today Tux Machines turned 20 and we had parties. Since then the traffic in the site has in fact grown. We're serving about 350,000 requests per day in HTTP/S, yesterday we served 16,129 in Gemini, and when some rogue bots come by we even serve over a million a day (till we block these; they're undesirable).

Either way, the site continues to get bigger in terms of its size and also its traffic.

Here's wishing and hoping for another 10 years or 20 years. █