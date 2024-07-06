Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 05/07/2024: Science and War Updates
-
Gemini Links 05/07/2024: SSH Software and Serving Gemtext Files From Caddy
-
The Paradoxical State of GNU/Linux Coverage
so much happening, so little reporting
-
Links 05/07/2024: OpenText Layoffs and More Google/Alphabet Cuts
-
[Meme] That would be great (at Microsoft)...
To get to the top at Microsoft you must step on the weak
-
Thrown Under the Bus on July 4th (Along With Mass Layoffs at Microsoft)
When to bury bad or embarrassing news
-
GNU/Linux Now at 4.2% Worldwide as Seen by statCounter
Will it hit 5% by year's end?
-
Pardoning Julian Assange as the Next Objective (to Undo Dangerous Precedent Worldwide, Where the United States Asserts Extended Reach)
Reach or overreach?
-
Microsoft Fell 1% (From 4.68% to 3.79%) in the UK Since the LLM Hype, Now There Are Mass Layoffs Again (During National Holiday!)
Google went up, Microsoft is down again
-
[Meme] EPO Needs More Patent Profits For...
Granting loads and loads of fake, invalid, and illegal patents
-
EPO Cannot Recruit Examiners in Compliance With the European Patent Convention (EPC) Because the Goal is to Lower Patent Compliance/Standards
Monopolies. Monopolies everywhere. That alone is the goal.
-
Yanis Varoufakis About Turning Technology Back Against "Sources of Power"
video of Varoufakis has been circulating lately
-
Over at Tux Machines...
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 04, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, July 04, 2024
-
Labour Policy on Technology in the UK May Seem Vague, Lots of Greenwashing
Tech PR?
-
A Shift to the Centre-Left in the United Kingdom
To be clear, we don't endorse political parties
-
Links 05/07/2024: Personal Stories and Software Commentary
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
