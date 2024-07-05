Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Psion, and More

Which can’t be said about my current mobile. My mobile is a great device to consume content on, but it has no built in tools to extend it’s functionality. If I want to build an application for it, I have to use another computer to download a build environment, build the application, sign it, and then transfer the packaged app to my phone. On the Psion, all the tools are right there, on my home screen. It does feel like we’re missing an opportunity here.