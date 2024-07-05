Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Psion, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ GL.iNet GL-B3000 “Marble” WiFi 6 router ships with a photo frame
GL.iNet GL-B3000 “Marble” is a typical WiFi 6 AX6000 router that ships with a photo frame acting as a stand for the router and makes it look like an office or home decoration item rather than another bland white box on the desk. The Marble router is powered by a Qualcomm IPQ5018 dual-core Cortex-A53 networking SoC coupled with 512MB RAM and 128MB NAND flash. Like other GL.iNet routers, it runs an OpenWrt fork with GL.iNet Admin Panel, OpenVPN and Wireguard VPN client/server support, Adguard Home, parental control, and other features.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ The new MultiPi console sports a Raspberry Pi CM4 and GPIO cartridge slot
Heber Ltd. is releasing a new Raspberry Pi CM4-powered console called the MultiPi and plans to open preorders this month.
-
CNX Software ☛ SunFounder PiPower 3 kit is a UPS solution for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
SunFounder PiPower 3 kit is a UPS solution designed to work with the Raspberry Pi 5, other Arm SBCs, or even MCU boards like Arduino UNO and Raspberry Pi Pico. The board delivers a stable 5V/5A output, and a 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller takes care of power management and battery level reporting to make sure the Raspberry Pi 5 keeps running when a power failure occurs and shutdowns gracefully when the battery level is low.
-
Kian Ryan ☛ Psion OPL - A built in development environment, when we owned our devices
Which can’t be said about my current mobile. My mobile is a great device to consume content on, but it has no built in tools to extend it’s functionality. If I want to build an application for it, I have to use another computer to download a build environment, build the application, sign it, and then transfer the packaged app to my phone. On the Psion, all the tools are right there, on my home screen. It does feel like we’re missing an opportunity here.