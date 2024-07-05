Debian: Debian GNU/Hurd and Network Time Protocol (NTP)

Hello! Welcome to a new qoth. This qoth covers new and interesting GNU/Hurd developments in Q2 of 2024!

[...]

He also added new tests to check that threads handle signals well, and he also fixed a use-after-free in vmmappageable_scan(). He also hosted a lengthy Hurd code jam (apologies for the poor audio quality).

He also very notably added support to copy a send once right to Mach and MIG.

Some time ago, Sergey also wrote the terrible-mdns-responder, and if you would like to be able to type in ssh HOSTNAME.local and connect to a locally running Hurd, then you may want to try it!

Flávio Cruz fixed some issues with the Hurd compiling on GCC 14.

Luca Dariz fixed message sizes, where the size was not set by userspace, and he added another test to check message sizes on various code paths.

Debian GNU/Hurd now offers an experimental SMP GNU Mach kernel (32-bit only) and the official rustc compiler! Now that we have ported rustc to Debian GNU/Hurd, we can compile important packages like librsvg. Debian GNU/Hurd now can compile 71% of the packages from the Debian archive.

Now for something trivial but fun! I updated the guide on the Hurd wiki that shows how one can run their own personal ext2fs translator.