GNU/Linux Hardware and Open Hardware

The ThinkPad T430 is not a remarkable laptop. It’s thick, bulky and built like a tank. I got mine in 2016 when the first university scholarship money dropped, and it’s still my backup laptop of choice.

Around 2017 I did something every reasonable poor computer science student would do: I got an eGPU adapter for it to play some games. I never ended up playing many games, but I loved tinkering with and testing this setup a lot.

These are my notes on the setup that I used to have. The notes used to be on Reddit, but after yet another user-hostile change1 I deleted my account and all the content associated with it.