GNU/Linux Hardware and Open Hardware
-
Martijn Braam ☛ Making a Linux-managed network switch
Making my own network switch can't be that hard right? Those things are available for the price of a cup of coffee and are most likely highly integrated to reach that price point. Since I don't see any homemade switches around on the internet I guess the chips for those must be pretty hard to get...
Nope, very easy to get. There's even a datasheet available for these. So I created a new KiCad project and started creating some footprints and symbols.
-
[Repeat] Andrew Hutchings ☛ Kickstart Amiga Expo and My New Products
Last weekend I was at the second Kickstart Amiga Expo, where I had a table under my “Retro Supplies” brand, and I was helped out by my amazing wife. I debuted some new things at this expo, so I figured I should talk about them for everyone else here.
-
Old VCR ☛ Two tiny 65816 DTV consoles
But it turns out these three (and others) have something in common besides the bargain bin: they're all derived from our favourite chip, the 6502. In fact, the two Atari imposters even embed the 6502's 16-bit descendant, the 65816. How do we know this? Rampant speculation, foggy memory, datasheets and vidcaps — and taking them apart, of course.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ An update on painting my NR200P case beige
Back in early May I started painting a CoolerMaster NR200 a delightful shade of retrocomputer beige. I got up to adding the primer, posted some photos, then got distracted with urgent life things. I’m back, and painting again.
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ About the time my ThinkPad T430 ran with an external GPU :: ./techtipsy
The ThinkPad T430 is not a remarkable laptop. It’s thick, bulky and built like a tank. I got mine in 2016 when the first university scholarship money dropped, and it’s still my backup laptop of choice.
Around 2017 I did something every reasonable poor computer science student would do: I got an eGPU adapter for it to play some games. I never ended up playing many games, but I loved tinkering with and testing this setup a lot.
These are my notes on the setup that I used to have. The notes used to be on Reddit, but after yet another user-hostile change1 I deleted my account and all the content associated with it.
-
CNX Software ☛ Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro low-profile SBC features Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 AIoT SoC
Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro, also known as Armsom Sige5, is a low-profile single board computer (SBC) powered by the Rockchip RK3576 octa-core Cortex-A72/A53 SoC for the AIoT market that offers a mid-range offering between Rockchip RK3588 and RK3399 SoCs.