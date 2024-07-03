DPL on Science (and Ad Hom), Colin Watsonl, Ben Hutchings, Mike Gabriel
-
Debian ☛ Bits from the DPL [They Are So Afraid of Debian Developer Debian Pocock Because of What He is Showing About Debian (Also: Ad Hominem is Invalid Defence or Rebuttal to the Evidence He Showed)]
I was invited to have a talk in the Systems-Facing Track of University of British Columbia (who is sponsoring rack space for several Debian servers). I admit it felt a bit strange to me after working more than 20 years for establishing Debian in scientific environments to be invited to such a talk "because I'm DPL". 😉
-
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in June 2024
-
Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in June 2024
-
Mike Gabriel: Polis - a FLOSS Tool for Civic Participation -- Introduction (episode 1/5)
This is the first article of a 5-episode blog post series written by Guido Berhörster, member of staff at my company Fre(i)e Software GmbH. Thanks, Guido for being on the Polis project.
Enjoy the read on the work Guido has been doing over the past months,