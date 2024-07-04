Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1.1 to improve the Overview effect by making the labels showing window titles more legible and adding bell sounds to the Ocean and Oxygen sound themes.

Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver

Powered by a “Liquorix” flavored Linux 6.9.7 kernel and still using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop environment, Nitrux 3.5.1 ships with the latest NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series with explicit GPU synchronization for Wayland and the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack series.

LinuxGizmos.com

ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules

ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus, designed for industrial and IoT applications requiring high efficiency and performance. These modules are integrated into an ultra-compact form factor to meet diverse application needs.

(Updated) SkyByte: An Upcoming Mini DIY Drone Powered by ESP32 MCU with Smartphone Control

The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024

Landscape

Updated This Past Day

  1. They Are So Afraid of Debian Developer Daniel Pocock Because of What He is Showing About Debian (Also: Ad Hominem is Invalid Defence or Rebuttal to the Evidence He Showed)
    Nothing at all more important for a new DPL to speak about?
  2. News Calm Now (July 4th), Time for Microsoft to Unearth First Batch of Mass Layoffs for July? (According to Microsoft's Media Operative, Tom Warren)
    many links
  3. [Meme] WikiLeaps
    old timers
  4. ‘This is the Criminalisation of Journalism’ — Julian Assange’s Counsel Jennifer Robinson
    It's even worse than she put it
  5. In Belarus, Like in Russia, Hardly Anyone Installs or Keeps Vista 11 (and GNU/Linux Doubled This Summer)
    only about 1 in 8 Belarusian Windows users are using Vista 11
  6. The Father John Shipton: The Goal of The US Government Was to Bankrupt WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, and His Family
    "superpower in its attempt to destroy an Australian citizen."
  7. Birthday Gift for Assange and Encouragement for Him to Carry on With WikiLeaks
    When it comes to financing WikiLeaks, it looks like less of a barrier at this point
  8. The Share of Microsoft's Vista 11 is Going Down This Year in China
    Twilight for Microsoft
  9. The Media May Never Recover (Major Divestments in the Public's Right to Know)
    We shall be writing about press etc. and we'll explain the direction of the Web - albeit this topic is only indirectly related to Free software
  10. Things to be Pleased About
    Maybe GNU/Linux can exceed 5% by year's end or even reach 10% if one counts Chromebooks

    New

  11. GNU/Linux Growing Towards 6% "Market Share" in Bosnia And Herzegovina
    Vista 11 has been one of Microsoft's biggest failures in operating systems
  12. 13 Birthdays
    And new photo of Assange
  13. Links 03/07/2024: Holiday, Censorship in Social Control Media Debates, and Stellantis Has Mass Layoffs
    Links for the day
  14. [Meme] Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Again
    Now you work here... now YOU DON'T!
  15. GNU/Linux Seen as Sharply Rising in Bahrain, Windows Down to All-Time Low
    Let's see if these figures can hold up till the end of this year
  16. Another Day, More Slop/Spam From Brittany Day, This Time About Linux Mint 22 'Wilma'
    'Creative' plagiarism automated by chatbots
  17. Links 03/07/2024: "Microsoft Is Consolidating Its Retail Channels in Mainland China" and "Microsoft CEO of AI Says It's Fine to Steal Anything on the Open Web"
    Links for the day
  18. statCounter Measures GNU/Linux at 12% in Sudan
    strong adoption of GNU/Linux amid war
  19. FSFE Copies the FSF, It Also Copies Techrights
    Just copying a term that Techrights coined around 2007
  20. GNU/Linux in Denmark: From Under 1% to 8%
    this month
  21. [Meme] Publishing as "allegedly breaching national security law."
    China under CPC and HK under CPC is a sign of what may come next to the West
  22. Killing the Public's Right to Know in Five Simple Steps
    Julian Assange: Did I tell you about the time they forced me to plead guilty for 'conspiring' to expose war crimes?
  23. Links 03/07/2024: Rubik Cube Turns 50, History Of Perpetual Motion, and Censorship in Social Control Media
    Links for the day
  24. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  25. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 02, 2024
    IRC logs for Tuesday, July 02, 2024
  26. Happy Birthday (With the Family)
    So far they've managed to dodge or to avoid the tabloids
  27. IBM's "DEI" Means Proprietary Software
    Fedora Week of Diversity 2024, as we noted here last week, was just some niche event (online PR stunt)
  28. Techrights Thanks Readers for the Support
    People sacrifice a lot to inform and emancipate other people
  29. About Half of Web Requests in Republic Of Korea Come From Android, It Used to be Over 99% Windows (2010)
    The important thing is the trend
  30. Matt Campbell's LibrePlanet Talk on AccessKit (Making Free/Libre Software Accessible to Disabled People)
    "This talk will cover what we've accomplished so far, what's next, and how the community can help."
  31. It's Time to Say Goodbye to Microsoft and Bill Gates
    Nobody elected Bill Gates and why would Sunak wish to associate with an enabler of Jeffrey Epstein?
  32. Adam Monsen on Steadfast Self-hosting
    "Both the book and talk are about self-hosting free software, were created with free software, and are free software themselves."
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-06-27 to 2024-07-03
    1903 /n/2024/06/27/John_Gilmore_Cofounder_of_the_Electronic_Frontier_Foundation_Jo.shtml
    1748 /n/2024/06/30/Getting_Rid_of_Microsoft_Does_Not_Go_Far_Enough.shtml
    1544 /n/2024/06/27/IBM_s_Board_is_a_Men_s_Club_Unlike_the_FSF_s_But_Red_Hat_IBM_Ar.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment with more bug fixes and small improvements.
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, GNU/Linux on Snapdragon, and More
Some hardware news picks
Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5.1 as the latest version of this immutable and systemd-free Debian-based distribution.
Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
DPL on Science (and Ad Hom), Colin Watsonl, Ben Hutchings, Mike Gabriel
Some Debian picks
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
today's leftovers
IBM and more
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
X Window System At 40
On 19th June the X Window System celebrated its 40th birthday
Open Hardware: DIY, RP2040, and Mobile
Some hardware news
Web Browsers, Chromium, and Mozilla
WWW picks
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Windows TCO: LockBit, Evolve, and More
half a dozen stories
Android Leftovers
Review: The Pixel 8 Pro is Android's Best Premium Phone
The Licensing & Compliance Team, running at full steam for your freedom
Last year, in our year-end writing, you met Krzysztof Siewicz (Kris), the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) licensing and compliance manager
Fedora 42 Proposes to Include Opt-In User Metrics Collection
A proposal has been made for Fedora 42 to collect user data via an opt-in system
An engineer has created a system to run Linux from Google Drive
Ersei, a computer science student at Purdue University, a prestigious school in the United States, posted on his blog that he had successfully booted Linux from Google Drive
Manjaro 24.0.3 Wynsdey released
Since we released Vulcan in December 2023 we worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there
Canonical Firefighting Support offers expert troubleshooting for Ubuntu Linux systems
Canonical has introduced Firefighting Support
Zorin OS 15 year – Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
Games: Stardew Valley, Selaco, Magnificent, and More
latest half a dozen from GamingOnLinux
Best Free and Open Source Software
There might just be an open source project that’s a perfect fit
RSOS – minimalist Debian-based Linux distribution
RSOS is a minimalist system
How to connect Linux and Android - and why you should
If you're an Android and Linux user
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Openwashing, and More
mostly FOSS
IBN, SUSE, and more
some leftovers for today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Lefovers
Including KDE and GNOME
Debian Development Updates
Some Debian picks
Security Leftovers
Security news picks
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Destination Linux, and Late Night Linux
some new episodes
today's howtos
only 5 more for now
Applications: Opengist, Ladybird, and Istio
Some software leftovers
PostgreSQL Related New Releases and News
half a dozen new ones
GNU/Linux at 5% in Germany, Says statCounter [original]
This is the highest in years
Android Leftovers
Android quietly enhances split-screen mode in preparation for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
MySQL 9.0 Released: What’s New, Changed, and Removed
MySQL 9.0 database rolls out with enhanced JSON support, new DDL for events, updated system variable tables, and more
Peppermint OS’s Family Expands with ‘Loaded’ Version
Peppermint Loaded: Complete with pre-installed apps, Flatpak support, Mint Store integration, and more for an out-of-the-box experience
New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS “Endeavour” the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro that features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment.
Best Free and Open Source Software
We provide the best free and open source alternatives
Archman Linux – Arch-based distribution
Archman Linux is billed as a powerful, lightweight, fast, visual and stable Linux distribution based on Arch Linux
What is Ollama? Everything Important You Should Know
Answering the common questions about Ollama
Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
GNOME- What I’d like to know as a newcomer
Navigating an open-source community for the first time can be challenging
Scientific Linux 7 reaches end of life
While the end of support for CentOS 7, which happened on June 30
Linux Lite 7.0 might be the best lightweight Linux distro on the market
If you're looking for an easy-to-use Linux distribution to revive aging or slow hardware, Linux Lite is hard to beat
Programming Leftovers
Programming related news picks
Raspberry Pi, Purism and Bunnie Huang's Open Hardware Picks
Some hardware news
Red Hat Promotes Buzzwords and Proprietary RHEL
the latest from redhat.com
Free Software Leftovers
BSD, SaaS, and more
Mozilla on Social Control Media and Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest
Some Mozilla news
Microsoft: Layoffs, Antitrust, and Plagiarism
Some Microsoft picks
today's howtos
first long batch for today
Want to save your old computer? Try these 5 Linux distributions
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and get more use out of your old hardware at the same time
Kubuntu 24.04 review - Back in 2007
Today, I will break my own rule. I am going to write a review - sort of - of Kubuntu 24.04.
Proprietary Software and Windows TCO: LockBit, Dead People, and TeamViewer Breach
Some security picks
CVE-2006-5051 and CVE-2024-6387 Patched in OpenSSH
OpenSSH bug fixes
Linux 6.10-rc6
new RC of Linux
Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, Humble Bundle, and More
latest half dozen from gamingonlinux
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
[Debian] scikit-survival 0.23.0 Released and Ubuntu Adds Support to Install DEBs in App Center
Some Debiah camp news
Programming Leftovers
coding-related stuff
Devices/Embedded: GNU-like Mobile Linux, ESP32, ModXO
Some hardware picks
Linux and BSD news (Larry Finger has died)
Some kernel level stuff
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Linux Link Tech Show, and More
4 new episodes
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
RIP, Phabeni [original]
We'll carry on publishing as usual
FSF adds three provisional board members
The FSF has advanced in its new governance process: We have installed three provisional board members, who have been participating in board meetings since March 23