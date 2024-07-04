Today in Techrights
-
They Are So Afraid of Debian Developer Daniel Pocock Because of What He is Showing About Debian (Also: Ad Hominem is Invalid Defence or Rebuttal to the Evidence He Showed)
Nothing at all more important for a new DPL to speak about?
-
News Calm Now (July 4th), Time for Microsoft to Unearth First Batch of Mass Layoffs for July? (According to Microsoft's Media Operative, Tom Warren)
many links
-
[Meme] WikiLeaps
old timers
-
‘This is the Criminalisation of Journalism’ — Julian Assange’s Counsel Jennifer Robinson
It's even worse than she put it
-
In Belarus, Like in Russia, Hardly Anyone Installs or Keeps Vista 11 (and GNU/Linux Doubled This Summer)
only about 1 in 8 Belarusian Windows users are using Vista 11
-
The Father John Shipton: The Goal of The US Government Was to Bankrupt WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, and His Family
"superpower in its attempt to destroy an Australian citizen."
-
Birthday Gift for Assange and Encouragement for Him to Carry on With WikiLeaks
When it comes to financing WikiLeaks, it looks like less of a barrier at this point
-
The Share of Microsoft's Vista 11 is Going Down This Year in China
Twilight for Microsoft
-
The Media May Never Recover (Major Divestments in the Public's Right to Know)
We shall be writing about press etc. and we'll explain the direction of the Web - albeit this topic is only indirectly related to Free software
-
Things to be Pleased About
Maybe GNU/Linux can exceed 5% by year's end or even reach 10% if one counts Chromebooks
New
-
GNU/Linux Growing Towards 6% "Market Share" in Bosnia And Herzegovina
Vista 11 has been one of Microsoft's biggest failures in operating systems
-
13 Birthdays
And new photo of Assange
-
Links 03/07/2024: Holiday, Censorship in Social Control Media Debates, and Stellantis Has Mass Layoffs
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Again
Now you work here... now YOU DON'T!
-
GNU/Linux Seen as Sharply Rising in Bahrain, Windows Down to All-Time Low
Let's see if these figures can hold up till the end of this year
-
Another Day, More Slop/Spam From Brittany Day, This Time About Linux Mint 22 'Wilma'
'Creative' plagiarism automated by chatbots
-
Links 03/07/2024: "Microsoft Is Consolidating Its Retail Channels in Mainland China" and "Microsoft CEO of AI Says It's Fine to Steal Anything on the Open Web"
Links for the day
-
statCounter Measures GNU/Linux at 12% in Sudan
strong adoption of GNU/Linux amid war
-
FSFE Copies the FSF, It Also Copies Techrights
Just copying a term that Techrights coined around 2007
-
GNU/Linux in Denmark: From Under 1% to 8%
this month
-
[Meme] Publishing as "allegedly breaching national security law."
China under CPC and HK under CPC is a sign of what may come next to the West
-
Killing the Public's Right to Know in Five Simple Steps
Julian Assange: Did I tell you about the time they forced me to plead guilty for 'conspiring' to expose war crimes?
-
Links 03/07/2024: Rubik Cube Turns 50, History Of Perpetual Motion, and Censorship in Social Control Media
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 02, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, July 02, 2024
-
Happy Birthday (With the Family)
So far they've managed to dodge or to avoid the tabloids
-
IBM's "DEI" Means Proprietary Software
Fedora Week of Diversity 2024, as we noted here last week, was just some niche event (online PR stunt)
-
Techrights Thanks Readers for the Support
People sacrifice a lot to inform and emancipate other people
-
About Half of Web Requests in Republic Of Korea Come From Android, It Used to be Over 99% Windows (2010)
The important thing is the trend
-
Matt Campbell's LibrePlanet Talk on AccessKit (Making Free/Libre Software Accessible to Disabled People)
"This talk will cover what we've accomplished so far, what's next, and how the community can help."
-
It's Time to Say Goodbye to Microsoft and Bill Gates
Nobody elected Bill Gates and why would Sunak wish to associate with an enabler of Jeffrey Epstein?
-
Adam Monsen on Steadfast Self-hosting
"Both the book and talk are about self-hosting free software, were created with free software, and are free software themselves."
