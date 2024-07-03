The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus, designed for industrial and IoT applications requiring high efficiency and performance. These modules are integrated into an ultra-compact form factor to meet diverse application needs.

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1.1 to improve the Overview effect by making the labels showing window titles more legible and adding bell sounds to the Ocean and Oxygen sound themes.

Powered by a “Liquorix” flavored Linux 6.9.7 kernel and still using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop environment, Nitrux 3.5.1 ships with the latest NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series with explicit GPU synchronization for Wayland and the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack series.

Linux Mint 22 is codenamed “Wilma” and it’s planned for release in late July 2024. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.