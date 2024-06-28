FUD, Security and Windows TCO Stories/Leftovers

When tackling a new vulnerability research target, especially a closed-source one, I

prioritize gathering as much information about it as possible. This gets especially interesting when

it's a subsystem as old and fundamental as the backdoored Windows registry. In that case, tidbits of valuable data

can lurk in forgotten documentation, out-of-print books, and dusty open-source code – each potentially

offering a critical piece of the puzzle. Uncovering them takes some effort, but the payoff is often immense.

Scraps of information can contain hints as to how certain parts of the software are implemented, as well as

why – what were

the design decisions that lead to certain outcomes etc. When seeing the big picture, it becomes much easier

to reason about the software, understand the intentions of the original developers, and think of the

possible corner cases. At other times, it simply speeds up the process of reverse engineering and saves the

time spent on deducing certain parts of the logic, if someone else had already put in the time and

effort.