Rlang ☛ Exploring Random Walks and Brownian Motions with healthyR.ts
In the world of time series analysis, Random Walks, Brownian Motion, and Geometric Brownian Motion are fundamental concepts used in various fields, including finance, physics, and biology.
Rlang ☛ Interactive Map Filter in Shiny
Recently, I participated in Posit’s 2024 Table Contest. For my submission, which you can view here, I included a leaflet map that acts as a filter in Shiny.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ What's new on CPAN - May 2024
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 553
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
KDAB ☛ The Smarter Way to Rust
If you’ve been following our blog, you’re likely aware of Rust’s growing presence in embedded systems. While Rust excels in safety-by-design, it’s also common to find it integrated with C++. This strategic approach leverages the strengths of both languages, including extensive C++ capabilities honed over the years in complex embedded systems.
