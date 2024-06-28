today's leftovers

When the coding period began I was expecting to publish a progress report every week. However, we’ve reached the end of the first month of the coding period and this is my first update: This probably tells that there hasn’t been as much progress as I expected, although progress have been made.

What works

The library was one of the first things I got done, because it consists of very portable code, which made it very easy to port, while allowing me to test the (still reduced) driver capabilities much easier as I could use already existing code examples for NVMM instead of trying to talk directly to the driver.