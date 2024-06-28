today's leftovers
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Hardware virtualization: Progress Report #1
When the coding period began I was expecting to publish a progress report every week. However, we’ve reached the end of the first month of the coding period and this is my first update: This probably tells that there hasn’t been as much progress as I expected, although progress have been made.
What works
The library was one of the first things I got done, because it consists of very portable code, which made it very easy to port, while allowing me to test the (still reduced) driver capabilities much easier as I could use already existing code examples for NVMM instead of trying to talk directly to the driver.
Medevel ☛ The Missing Open-source 9 Solutions and Projects for Healthcare
While open-source solutions have been rapidly emerging in nearly every sector, the healthcare industry seems to be lagging behind in adopting and developing open-source software.
Linux Foundation
PR Newswire ☛ New Linux Foundation Report Reveals How Open Source is Driving Technical Transformation of Vertical Industries
Today, the Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is publishing a new report, "Software-Defined Vertical Industries: Transformation Through Open Source". Sponsored by LF Energy, the report analyzes how vertical industries have become increasingly software-defined thanks to open source technologies. The report serves as a guide for how industries that are still in the early stages of digital transformation can accelerate their progress and increase innovation by adopting and contributing to open source.
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 565: Secure by default
NetBSD 10 on a Pinebook Pro, OpenBSD extreme privacy setup, Version 256 of systemd boasts '42% less Unix philosophy', Posix.1 2024 is out, Blocking Access From or to Specific Countries Using FreeBSD and Pf, and more.
Server
Calico Cluster Mesh Simplifies Microservices Integration
Calico Cluster Mesh delivers the benefits of a service mesh without the added complexity and latency of a traditional service mesh solution.
The Next Platform ☛ The Time Has Come To Upgrade Aging Server Fleets
There has always been a tension in the datacenter between ever-advancing technology and the practical economic gravity of the company balance sheet.
