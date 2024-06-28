posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2024



Quoting: Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro Features Octa-core Rockchip RK3576 with 6 TOPS NPU Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro Features Octa-core Rockchip RK3576 with 6 TOPS NPU —

The board is equipped with dual gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5, significantly enhancing its connectivity options. It is constructed on an 8-layer PCB and features a variety of peripherals, including USB ports, a 40-pin GPIO compatible with Raspberry Pi standards, and PCIe for SSD expansion.

For operating systems, the device supports Android 14, Debian 11, and Buildroot, with additional support available from the third-party provider Armbian.