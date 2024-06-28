(Updated) HiFive Unmatched SBC showcases new FU740 RISC-V SoC

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2024



HiFive Unmatched SBC showcases new FU740 RISC-V SoC

SiFive has opened $665 pre-orders on a “HiFive Unmatched” Mini-ITX dev board that can power a PC. The SBC runs Linux on a penta-core, 64-bit SiFive FU740 SoC and offers 2x M.2 and PCIe x16 for graphics.

In September when SiFive announced its FU740 (Freedom U740) SoC, the RISC-V chip designer said it would soon demo the SoC running a PC. At the time, we speculated that the demo would include a new HiFive dev board to update the Linux- and U540-driven, $999 HiFive Unleashed, which runs on the earlier Freedom U540 (FU540). Indeed, SiFive has now opened pre-orders on a $665 HiFive Unmatched Mini-ITX board due in the fourth quarter that runs Linux on a U74-MC.