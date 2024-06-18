Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (389-ds-base, buildah, c-ares, cockpit, containernetworking-plugins, fence-agents, gdk-pixbuf2, gvisor-tap-vsock, libreoffice, podman, python-idna, rpm-ostree, and ruby), Debian (atril, chromium, ffmpeg, libndp, libvpx, nano, plasma-workspace, pymongo, roundcube, sendmail, and thunderbird), Fedora (booth and thunderbird), Mageia (aom, atril, libvpx, nano, nss, firefox, and vte), Red Hat (linux-firmware), SUSE (bind, booth, mariadb, openssl-1_1, php7, php8, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (linux-azure, linux-azure-fde, linux-azure, linux-gke, and linux-nvidia-6.5).
SANS ☛ New NetSupport Campaign Delivered Through MSIX Packages, (Mon, Jun 17th)
Security Week ☛ Keytronic Says Personal Information Stolen in Ransomware Attack
Keytronic confirms that personal information was compromised after a ransomware group leaked allegedly stolen data.
Security Week ☛ Insurance Company Globe Life Investigating Data Breach
US insurance company Globe Life is investigating a data breach involving unauthorized access to consumer and policyholder information.
Security Week ☛ 200,000 Impacted by Data Breach at Los Angeles County Public Health Agency
The LA County’s Department of Public Health says the personal information of 200,000 was compromised in a data breach.
Silicon Angle ☛ Ransom demands issued to Snowflake users amid alleged third-party contractor breach
The number of companies facing ransom payments for data stolen in a campaign targeting Snowflake Inc. users is believed to be as many 10 as a hacker claims to have gained access by compromising a third-party contractor.
Security Week ☛ UK Man Suspected of Being ‘Scattered Spider’ Leader Arrested
A British man has been arrested in Spain for allegedly being the ringleader of the notorious Scattered Spider cybercrime group.
Security Week ☛ Nigerian Faces Prison in US After BEC Fraud Conviction
Nigerian national Ebuka Raphael Umeti was convicted in the US for operating a business email compromise (BEC) scheme.
Scoop News Group ☛ Community colleges, HBCUs get cyber talent boost under bipartisan House bill
The Cybersecurity Clinics Grant Program Act aims to provide “high-potential paths” to cyber jobs at two-year colleges and minority-serving institutions.