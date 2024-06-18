Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Best C++ Books for Both Professional and Beginners
C++ is the most generally utilized programming language around the world and is an industry-standard for numerous types of programming. Moreover, C++ is an exceptionally effective programming language that can monitor assets more successfully than dialects such as Visual Basic or Delphi. C++ is something other than a well-known language.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 16 Best PHP Books To Master Your PHP Programming Skill
PHP is well known as a general-purpose scripting language or open source scripting language used for the development of websites, either static or dynamic. Being easy to learn and use, fast performance, online support, stability, security, and the open source advantages of the language have become fascinating languages for new and expert programmers.
Medium ☛ Bharat Tyagi: GSoC 2024: Week 3 Report
I listed down the demos that needed to be ported according to their length (S, M, L depending on the Lines of code)
I planned to work on 3 demos daily, 1 LOC type each, which was different from how it panned out. I’ll attach the list here for it to be more clear for everyone.
GSoC'24 Okular | Week 2-3 Recap
While working on keystroke events, I realized my improvements to the event.change property were still inconsistent for certain Unicode characters. This led me to delve into code units, code points, graphemes, and other cool Unicode concepts. I found this blog post to be very enlightening.
Rlang ☛ Mind the Gap: Using R/exams to Ease the Transition into STEM Studies
Ideas and experiences from an award-winning bridging course in mathematics at Universität Innsbruck, whose teaching and examination culture is guided by learning outcomes and extensively uses R/exams.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.25 Geographically Explained
Anton Antonov has made a nice video about how you can use the Raku Programming Language to generate (interactive) graphics from large amounts of data. And also discusses future plans (/r/rakulang comments). Cool stuff! StackOverflow Developer Survey The 2024 StackOverflow Survey has arrived. Unfortunately, Raku is still not listed yet in the language overview.
