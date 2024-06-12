YOGA is a command-line tool and a library that can convert and optimize images from various format to JPEG, PNG and WEBP, and convert and optimize 3D models from various formats to glTF and GLB.

Images are opened using Pillow and optimized using Guetzli and MozJPEG for JPEGs, Zopflipng for PNGs and libwebp for WEBPs.

3D Models are converted and optimized using assimp. If models contain or reference images, they are processed by YOGA’s image optimizer.

This is free and open source software.