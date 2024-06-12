posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2024



Quoting: Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2 Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2 —

As mentioned earlier, this device is compatible with the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit which is an IoT gateway designed for the power grid industry, featuring efficient data collection and robust security with a pre-installed Linux OS and DIN-Rail compatibility. It runs on a Rockchip Quad-core Cortex-A55 processor with an NPU capable of 1 TOPS and offers memory options up to 4GB LPDDR4 DRAM and 32GB eMMC.

This gateway supports a range of interfaces including HDMI and multiple MIPI options, along with 1080P@60fps and 4K@60fps video processing capabilities. It provides extensive connectivity with USB3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and optional 4G/5G modules.