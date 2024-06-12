Docker and Kiwi TCMS
Server
Docker Survey Surfaces Complex Application Development Landscape
A newly-published survey of app developers suggests that the lines between various architectures relied on to build applications are continuing to blur, and existing approaches will need to continue to evolve.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Kiwi TCMS: Anonymous analytics for kiwitcms-container
Several months ago we've announced the collection of anonymous analytics from Kiwi TCMS with the analytics dashboard for this website being immediately accessible via https://plausible.io/kiwitcms.org.
