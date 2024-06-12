Programming and Mozilla
Ruby 3.3.3 Released
Ruby 3.3.3 has been released.
Qt ☛ Try new Qt Insight 1.9!
Exciting news for Qt Insight with the latest 1.9 release!
Qt Insight has new additions to the funnels and filters, allowing you to make deeper discoveries about your application usage. Two different funnel analytics, finer-grained geographic filtering options for regions, and many smaller improvements and bug fixes will enhance your insight.
Linuxiac ☛ Which Programming Language Lead the Pack in 2024
The new SlashData report, grouped by programming language community size, provides insights into global developer ecosystems and their preferences.
Mozilla
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 127
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 127 release cycle.
